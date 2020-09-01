Things To Look Forward To In September

We're one month closer to the END of this crazy year. Here are five things you can look forward to in September...

1. The first day of fall is September 22nd.

2. It's a HUGE month for sports fans: The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday . . . the U.S. Open of tennis goes for the next two weeks . . . the French Open is later this month . . . the U.S. Open of golf starts September 14th . . . the NBA playoffs continue all month . . . and the NFL gets under way next Thursday with the Chiefs hosting the Texans on NBC.

3. If you’re willing to brave the theaters, Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" opens wide this Thursday. And the live-action "Mulan" remake hits Disney-Plus on Friday.

4. A bunch of TV shows are coming back, including "Dancing with the Stars" on the 14th . . . "The Masked Singer" on the 23rd . . . and "The Simpsons", "Family Guy" and "Bob's Burgers", all on the 27th.

And if you're into award shows, "The Emmys" air September 20th on ABC.

5. And finally, the holidays: The big one is Labor Day this Monday. But a few more you might want to celebrate are: Cheese Pizza Day on the 5th . . . Video Games Day on the 12th . . . Guacamole Day on the 16th . . . Cheeseburger Day on the 18th . . . Talk Like a Pirate Day on the 19th . . . and National Drink Beer Day on the 28th.

Click Here to see more.