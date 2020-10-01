Here are a few things to look forward to in October...

1. Halloween candy. A new report found spending is way up compared to last year. And you probably won't have as many trick-or-treaters. So a lot of that candy is up for grabs.

2. Lots of sports: The NFL season continues. The NBA Finals got started last night. And the baseball playoffs are on, with Game One of the World Series October 20th.

3. There haven't been a ton of new movies this year, but a big one just got announced. The new "Borat" sequel hits Amazon Prime on October 23rd.

4. A bunch of big TV shows are coming back: "SNL" this weekend . . . "The Bachelorette" on the October 13th . . . "The Amazing Race" on the 14th . . . "Shark Tank" on the 16th . . . "The Voice" on the 19th . . . "Big Brother" on the 28th . . . and season two of "The Mandalorian" hits Disney-Plus October 30th.

5. If you enjoyed that debate Tuesday night, you've got three more this month: The Vice-Presidential debate next Wednesday, and two more with Trump and Biden on the 15th and 22nd.

6. Halloween is the big holiday this month. But here are few more to mark on your calendar: National Taco Day and National Vodka Day are this Sunday . . . Columbus Day is October 12th . . . And Sweetest Day is October 17th.

