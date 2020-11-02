Only two more months of 2020 left to go! Here are five things to look forward to in November...

1. The election will finally be over. We may not know who wins on Election Night, but we'll at least be done listening to all the campaigning.

2. In sports: Football. And a special fall edition of The Masters starts next Thursday.

3. If you like award shows: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony airs Saturday on HBO . . . the "54th Annual CMA Awards" are the 11th . . . the "People's Choice Awards" are the 15th . . . and the "American Music Awards" are the 22nd.

4. Lots of Fall TV: "Grey's Anatomy" and "Law & Order: SVU" return next Thursday . . . season four of "The Crown" hits Netflix on the 15th . . . "N.C.I.S." on the 17th . . . "A Million Little Things" on the 19th . . . the new "Animaniacs" reboot lands on Hulu November 20th . . . and the "Saved by the Bell" reboot hits Peacock on the 25th.

5. And finally the holidays. You already know Veterans Day is the 11th, and Thanksgiving is the 26th, but also: Tomorrow is National Sandwich Day . . . Friday is National Nachos Day . . . the 13th is World Kindness Day . . . the 23rd is National Espresso Day . . . and we've got Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up this month. So look for some big online deals this year.

Click Here to see more.







Originally posted on November 2nd, 2020