Things Men Should Never Write On A Dating App

Here are the tings that men should NEVER write on a dating app.

August 5, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Here are the words, phrases, and sometimes just general ideas MEN should leave out of their dating app bios...

1. “Fluent in Sarcasm”

2. “Alpha Male”

3. “Adventures”

4. “Wanderlust”

5. “Proud Dad Dog”

6. “Partner in Crime”

7. “Looking for the Pam to my Jim”

8. “Please believe in the Oxford comma.”

9. Pizza, tacos, sushi or really any kind of food.

10. “I’m sorry but my circumstances have changed and I can no longer afford to date for free.”

Click Here to see more.

