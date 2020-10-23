A website polled 2,000 people to find the worst Wi-Fi etiquette rules we break. And the average person breaks at least one of these a month. Here are the top ten...

1. Connecting to someone's Wi-Fi without asking. Like if they don't have a password, or you find it on their router.

2. Changing someone's password. Even if they're using a lame default password, you're not helping. It's still rude.

3. Stealing Wi-Fi from a neighbor.

4. Giving someone's password to someone else without asking.

5. Using your phone at the dinner table.

6. Using a coffee shop's Wi-Fi without buying something.

7. Opening shady links, which might include porn.

8. Using the internet too much when you're a guest. So it feels like you'd rather be online than spend time with the person.

9. Streaming or downloading large files, because it can slow down other devices.

10. Going somewhere just to use the internet.

