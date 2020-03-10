The Websites You Can Trust For Coronavirus Information

There's a lot of information EVERYWHERE about coronavirus, and some of it isn't always correct. Here are five websites you can trust with accurate answers to all of your questions...

1. The CDC's guide to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Lots of information on what you should know, symptoms, prevention and treatment, and developing news.

2. The WHO's guide to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Outbreak - How to protect yourself, travel advice, global research, and breaking news. Also check out their MYTH BUSTERS page.

3. The FDA's guide to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Lots of information about fraudulent cures, preventative measures, and testing.

4. WHO Coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) situation reports - Updates on confirmed cases of the virus around the world.

5. Dr. Oz's Coronavirus Survival Protocol - Quick tips from Dr. Oz on how to keep yourself safe through lifestyle, hygiene, preparation, medicine, and food choices.

