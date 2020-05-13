The Ways People Are Reducing Their Stress Right Now

How are you reducing your STRESS?

May 13, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Ways People Are Reducing Their Stress Right Now

 

A new survey found three out of four people say the pandemic has increased their stress and anxiety.  And here are the top 10 ways we're reducing that stress...

1.  Exercising, 52%.

2.  Watching more TV, 42%.

3.  Sleeping, 38%.

4.  Meditating, 37%.

5.  Drinking more alcohol, 32%.

6.  Playing games, 32%.

7.  Calling or texting with friends and family, 30%.

8.  Taking prescription meds, 27%.

9.  Having sex, 27%.

10.  Using CBD, 25%. 

