The Types Of Soulmates
What type of SOULMATE are you?
July 6, 2020
When you meet someone and feel some sort of connection or maybe over a period of time you noticed that deep connection with that person then that person could be your soulmate.
But if you are thinking that you have or will meet your soulmate, then you are wrong becuase there are not one or two but FIVE types of soulmates...
- The Friend Soulmate
- The Teacher Soulmate
- The Karmic Soulmate
- Twin Flame
- The Past Life Soulmate
