The TV Shows That "No One Is Watching"

March 23, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Peaky Blinders

At this point, most everyone in the country is sitting at home, RANSACKING their DVR and streaming services for shows to watch.  And if you need suggestions that aren't the obvious, check out this list of the best contemporary shows that "no one is watching." 

Here's the Top 10:

1.  "Peaky Blinders", BBC

2.  "Vikings", History

3.  "Lucifer", Fox / Netflix

4.  "Outlander", Starz

5.  "Preacher", AMC

6.  "Taboo", BBC

7.  "Mindhunter", Netflix

8.  "The Magicians", Syfy

9.  "The 100", the CW

10.  "Altered Carbon", Netflix

