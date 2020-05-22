The Traits That Make You Good At Flirting

A new study in just identified 47 different traits that make you an effective flirter. 500 people were asked to name different tactics that have worked on them in the past.

Here are the ten most common answers...

1. Humor.

2. Intelligence.

3. Good looks. Men ranked that one higher than women did.

4. Politeness.

5. Honesty.

6. The level of interest you show in them.

7. Being good with words.

8. Being persistent.

9. Being respectful. Women ranked that one higher than men.

10. Showing that you have good character.

