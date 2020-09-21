The Top Unpaid Jobs

A new survey looked at all the extra unpaid "jobs" we've had to take on during the pandemic. And #1 is chef. Half of people who are working from home say they've had to cook a lot more. Here are the top six answers...

1. Chef, 50%. Partly because our kids have also been home the whole time.

2. Tutor, 40%.

3. Dog walker, 39%.

4. Daycare supervisor, 37%.

5. Handyman, 36%.

6. Chauffeur, 30%.

