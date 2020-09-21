The Top Unpaid Jobs

What UNPAID job have you taken on because of the pandemic?

September 21, 2020
A new survey looked at all the extra unpaid "jobs" we've had to take on during the pandemic.  And #1 is chef.  Half of people who are working from home say they've had to cook a lot more.  Here are the top six answers...

1.  Chef, 50%.  Partly because our kids have also been home the whole time.

2.  Tutor, 40%.

3.  Dog walker, 39%.

4.  Daycare supervisor, 37%.

5.  Handyman, 36%.

6.  Chauffeur, 30%.

