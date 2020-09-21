The Top Unpaid Jobs
What UNPAID job have you taken on because of the pandemic?
A new survey looked at all the extra unpaid "jobs" we've had to take on during the pandemic. And #1 is chef. Half of people who are working from home say they've had to cook a lot more. Here are the top six answers...
1. Chef, 50%. Partly because our kids have also been home the whole time.
2. Tutor, 40%.
3. Dog walker, 39%.
4. Daycare supervisor, 37%.
5. Handyman, 36%.
6. Chauffeur, 30%.
