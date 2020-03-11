The Top TV Shows That Should Be Brought Back

A new poll asked people which shows they'd like to see brought back...

1. A tie between "M*A*S*H" and "ER", both with 30%

3. "Friends", 25%

4. "Seinfeld", 24%

5. "Parks and Recreation", 22%

6. "Law & Order", 20%

7. A tie between "The Golden Girls" and "Mad Men", both with 13%

9. "The West Wing", 12%

10. A tie between "How I Met Your Mother" and "Psych", both with 11%

12. A tie between "Friday Night Lights" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", 9%

14. "Lost", 8%

15. "Freaks and Geeks", 2%

On the flipside, 40% of people said "American Idol" SHOULDN'T have been brought back, followed by "Will & Grace" (27%) and "MacGyver" (23%).

