The Top TV Shows That Should Be Brought Back

What TV shows should be brought back?

March 11, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
ER

A new poll asked people which shows they'd like to see brought back...

1.  A tie between "M*A*S*H" and "ER", both with 30%

3.  "Friends", 25%

4.  "Seinfeld", 24%

5.  "Parks and Recreation", 22%

6.  "Law & Order", 20%

7.  A tie between "The Golden Girls" and "Mad Men", both with 13%

9.  "The West Wing", 12%

10.  A tie between "How I Met Your Mother" and "Psych", both with 11%

12.  A tie between "Friday Night Lights" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", 9%

14.  "Lost", 8%

15.  "Freaks and Geeks", 2%

On the flipside, 40% of people said "American Idol" SHOULDN'T have been brought back, followed by "Will & Grace" (27%) and "MacGyver" (23%).

