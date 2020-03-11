The Top TV Shows That Should Be Brought Back
What TV shows should be brought back?
A new poll asked people which shows they'd like to see brought back...
1. A tie between "M*A*S*H" and "ER", both with 30%
3. "Friends", 25%
4. "Seinfeld", 24%
5. "Parks and Recreation", 22%
6. "Law & Order", 20%
7. A tie between "The Golden Girls" and "Mad Men", both with 13%
9. "The West Wing", 12%
10. A tie between "How I Met Your Mother" and "Psych", both with 11%
12. A tie between "Friday Night Lights" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", 9%
14. "Lost", 8%
15. "Freaks and Geeks", 2%
On the flipside, 40% of people said "American Idol" SHOULDN'T have been brought back, followed by "Will & Grace" (27%) and "MacGyver" (23%).
