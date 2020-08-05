The Top Things We Settle For

According to a new survey, more than 80% of people say they settle for things that aren't the best including major and minor things.

Here are the top 10 things we settle for...

1. Salary.

2. Job.

3. The house we live in.

4. Car.

5. Friends.

6. Our partner.

7. Generic grocery store brand foods instead of name brands.

8. Cheaper restaurants.

9. Clothing brands.

10. A price we could've negotiated but didn't.

