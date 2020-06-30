The Top Things We Forget

A new survey found the average American has 332 forgetful moments a year. Or just over six a week. Here are the ten most common things we forget...

1. Our passwords.

2. What we need at the grocery store.

3. Where our keys are.

4. Walking into a room, and forgetting why you walked in there.

5. People's names after you've been introduced.

6. Having a word on the tip of your tongue, and you can't remember it.

7. Forgetting where you put a pen.

8. Forgetting what day it is.

9. Forgetting to take something out of the freezer to defrost it.

10. Forgetting where you put your phone.

Forgetting someone's name is the most EMBARRASSING thing to forget, according to the poll. Your significant other's birthday is next, and your anniversary is third.

Click Here to see more.