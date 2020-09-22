The Top Things On Americans' Remote Working Wishlists

According to a new poll, the top “work from home wishlist” items are...

- Peace and quiet: 38 percent

- Reliable internet connection: 38 percent

- High-quality headphones/headset for taking calls: 36 percent

- Ergonomic chair: 30 percent

- The ability to print as much and as often as I would like: 29 percent

And the most popular home office purchases since working from home are...

- Pens: 77 percent

- Notebooks/legal pads: 74 percent

- Sticky notes: 74 percent

- Printer paper/pencils: 74 percent

- Paper clips: 73 percent

