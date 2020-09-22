The Top Things On Americans' Remote Working Wishlists
What's on your remote working wishlist?
September 22, 2020
According to a new poll, the top “work from home wishlist” items are...
- Peace and quiet: 38 percent
- Reliable internet connection: 38 percent
- High-quality headphones/headset for taking calls: 36 percent
- Ergonomic chair: 30 percent
- The ability to print as much and as often as I would like: 29 percent
And the most popular home office purchases since working from home are...
- Pens: 77 percent
- Notebooks/legal pads: 74 percent
- Sticky notes: 74 percent
- Printer paper/pencils: 74 percent
- Paper clips: 73 percent
