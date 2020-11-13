The Top Superstitions On Friday The 13th
Does Friday the 13th make you nervous, or is it just another day?
November 13, 2020
A new poll found 29% of adults believe they've been INJURED because they didn't follow a superstition they should have. Here are the top ten superstitions we believe in as we recognize Friday the 13th...
1. Avoiding walking under a ladder. 62% said they'd never do it.
2. Knocking on wood.
3. Crossing your fingers.
4. Saying "bless you" when someone sneezes.
5. Not opening umbrellas indoors.
6. "Find a penny, pick it up." But only if it's heads up.
7. Don't put new shoes on a table. It's supposed to be bad luck . . . and unsanitary.
8. Breaking the wishbone on a turkey.
9. Throwing salt over your shoulder if you spill some.
10. Keeping your wish a secret when you blow out your candles.
