The Top Superstitions On Friday The 13th

A new poll found 29% of adults believe they've been INJURED because they didn't follow a superstition they should have. Here are the top ten superstitions we believe in as we recognize Friday the 13th...

1. Avoiding walking under a ladder. 62% said they'd never do it.

2. Knocking on wood.

3. Crossing your fingers.

4. Saying "bless you" when someone sneezes.

5. Not opening umbrellas indoors.

6. "Find a penny, pick it up." But only if it's heads up.

7. Don't put new shoes on a table. It's supposed to be bad luck . . . and unsanitary.

8. Breaking the wishbone on a turkey.

9. Throwing salt over your shoulder if you spill some.

10. Keeping your wish a secret when you blow out your candles.

