The Things That Instantly Make Us Smile

August 12, 2020
Does seeing someone else who's happy make YOU happier?  Over half of people in a new poll said yes.  Here are the Top 10 things that can instantly put a smile on our face...

1.  Hearing some good news.

2.  Seeing someone else smile.

3.  Hanging out with friends or family you haven't seen in a while.

4.  Making someone ELSE smile.

5.  A good joke.

6.  Quality time with your family.

7.  Surprises.

8.  Seeing a baby smile or laugh.

9.  Compliments from strangers.

10.  Listening to music. 

