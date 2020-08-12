The Things That Instantly Make Us Smile

Does seeing someone else who's happy make YOU happier? Over half of people in a new poll said yes. Here are the Top 10 things that can instantly put a smile on our face...

1. Hearing some good news.

2. Seeing someone else smile.

3. Hanging out with friends or family you haven't seen in a while.

4. Making someone ELSE smile.

5. A good joke.

6. Quality time with your family.

7. Surprises.

8. Seeing a baby smile or laugh.

9. Compliments from strangers.

10. Listening to music.

