The Things That Instantly Make Us Smile
What instantly makes you SMILE?
August 12, 2020
Does seeing someone else who's happy make YOU happier? Over half of people in a new poll said yes. Here are the Top 10 things that can instantly put a smile on our face...
1. Hearing some good news.
2. Seeing someone else smile.
3. Hanging out with friends or family you haven't seen in a while.
4. Making someone ELSE smile.
5. A good joke.
6. Quality time with your family.
7. Surprises.
8. Seeing a baby smile or laugh.
9. Compliments from strangers.
10. Listening to music.
