The States With The Most Attractive People

August 11, 2020
A new study ranked all 50 states according to how ATTRACTIVE the people are.

They looked at Google search trends to see how interested each state is in things like hair, clothes, and grooming.

They also factored in how in-shape people are, how often they exercise, and STD rates.

According to the results, the state with the hottest people overall is . . . New Jersey.

The top ten are New Jersey . . . Hawaii . . . California . . . Massachusetts . . . New York . . . Colorado . . . Connecticut . . . Rhode Island . . . Alaska . . . and Arizona.

The states at the bottom of the list are Mississippi, MISSOURI, Alabama, Arkansas, and South Carolina. 

