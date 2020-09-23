The Standards For A 'Good Spouse' From 1939

An old marriage test from 1939 is making the rounds online. It's supposed to tell you if you're being a good husband or wife. But most of the tips don't translate to 2020 very well...

Here are some of the signs you're a good HUSBAND, according to the test: You're nice to her friends . . . remember your anniversary . . . you're kind to her, even if no one's watching . . . you ask for her opinion sometimes . . . you let her drive the car if she needs it . . . and you read the paper out loud to her. (???)

A few signs you're NOT a great husband include: Flirting in front of her . . . comparing her to your mom, or previous wives . . . talking about how life was better before you got married . . . not saying "excuse me" when you burp . . . and criticizing her in public.

Now here are a few signs you're a good WIFE by 1939 standards: You always serve dinner on time . . . you play an instrument . . . get dressed up for breakfast . . . you're a good housekeeper . . . you always put the kids to bed . . . you run any big purchases by your husband first . . . and you let him sleep in on the weekends.

Some signs you're NOT a good wife include: Not liking kids . . . being late for appointments . . . letting your cold feet touch him under the covers . . . being a backseat driver . . . getting jealous . . . and wearing red nail polish.

