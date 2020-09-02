Last year, an annual poll of the sexiest American accents revealed that Southern accents were most popular, with Long Island coming in last. Here's this year's poll...

NEW JERSEY ranked the lowest of American accents at number 50. St. Louis came in 15th. Here's the Top 10...

10. Kentucky

9. Northwestern

8. Mainer

7. Philadelphia

6. Californian

5. Chicago

4. Alabama

3. Bostonian

2. New York

1. Texan

