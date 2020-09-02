The Sexiest American Accents
Find out where St. Louis is on a list of the sexiest AMERICAN accents.
September 2, 2020
Last year, an annual poll of the sexiest American accents revealed that Southern accents were most popular, with Long Island coming in last. Here's this year's poll...
NEW JERSEY ranked the lowest of American accents at number 50. St. Louis came in 15th. Here's the Top 10...
10. Kentucky
9. Northwestern
8. Mainer
7. Philadelphia
6. Californian
5. Chicago
4. Alabama
3. Bostonian
2. New York
1. Texan
