The Sexiest Accents
What are the SEXIEST accents?
August 7, 2020
Who do you think has the sexiest accent?
According to a new survey, women think Scottish men have the sexiest accent, while gentlemen prefer a Spanish woman's voice.
Here are the accents favored by WOMEN:
Scottish: 86%
Irish: 77%
Italian: 68%
French: 61%
Spanish: 56%
Brazilian Portugese: 48%
Queen’s English: 47%
Australian: 35%
South African: 29%
Mexican: 23%
Here are the accents favored by MEN:
Spanish: 88%
Brazilian Portugese: 76%
Australian: 72%
French: 69%
American: 62%
Kiwi: 54%
Czech: 47%
Italian: 43%
Mexican: 31%
Scottish: 29%
