The Sexiest Accents

Who do you think has the sexiest accent?

According to a new survey, women think Scottish men have the sexiest accent, while gentlemen prefer a Spanish woman's voice.

Here are the accents favored by WOMEN:

Scottish: 86%

Irish: 77%

Italian: 68%

French: 61%

Spanish: 56%

Brazilian Portugese: 48%

Queen’s English: 47%

Australian: 35%

South African: 29%

Mexican: 23%

Here are the accents favored by MEN:

Spanish: 88%

Brazilian Portugese: 76%

Australian: 72%

French: 69%

American: 62%

Kiwi: 54%

Czech: 47%

Italian: 43%

Mexican: 31%

Scottish: 29%

