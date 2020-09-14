The Outdoor Activities That Make Us Feel Like Kids

What outdoor activity makes you feel like a kid?

September 14, 2020
hike

Did getting outside this summer put you in a better mood?  Three out of four people in a new survey say yes, it was a big boost.  And 58% of us appreciate the outdoors more than we did before COVID-19 hit.

The survey also asked people to name the top outdoor activities that make them feel like a kid again.  Here are the top ten...

1.  Fishing.

2.  Camping.

3.  Going to the beach.

4.  Going to a lake.

5.  Riding bikes.

6.  Running.

7.  Going to a river.

8.  Being on a boat.

9.  Flying a kite.

10.  Hiking. 

