The Outdoor Activities That Make Us Feel Like Kids

Did getting outside this summer put you in a better mood? Three out of four people in a new survey say yes, it was a big boost. And 58% of us appreciate the outdoors more than we did before COVID-19 hit.

The survey also asked people to name the top outdoor activities that make them feel like a kid again. Here are the top ten...

1. Fishing.

2. Camping.

3. Going to the beach.

4. Going to a lake.

5. Riding bikes.

6. Running.

7. Going to a river.

8. Being on a boat.

9. Flying a kite.

10. Hiking.

Click Here to see more.