The Outdoor Activities That Make Us Feel Like Kids
What outdoor activity makes you feel like a kid?
September 14, 2020
Did getting outside this summer put you in a better mood? Three out of four people in a new survey say yes, it was a big boost. And 58% of us appreciate the outdoors more than we did before COVID-19 hit.
The survey also asked people to name the top outdoor activities that make them feel like a kid again. Here are the top ten...
1. Fishing.
2. Camping.
3. Going to the beach.
4. Going to a lake.
5. Riding bikes.
6. Running.
7. Going to a river.
8. Being on a boat.
9. Flying a kite.
10. Hiking.
