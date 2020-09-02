The New Words Added To Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com just announced a huge update with tons of new words and revisions of old words.

The changes that are getting the most attention are the "woke" ones because Dictionary.com added and updated a ton of words around race, identity, sexual orientation, and mental health.

But those weren't the only changes they made.

They also added a bunch of great slang terms, including "amirite" . . . "DGAF" . . . swole . . . "GOAT," which stands for Greatest of All Time . . . and "Jabroni," which they defined as, quote, "a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person; loser."

