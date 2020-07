Emojipedia just analyzed which of the newest emojis have gotten the most use since they rolled out. And here are the top five...

1. White heart.

2. Yawning face.

3. Brown heart.

4. Otter.

5. Hand making the pinching gesture.

The least used are: the Indian sari . . . brown square . . . razor . . . yo-yo . . . and Hindu temple.

