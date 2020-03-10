The Mustache March 4PD Event

The annual Mustache March 4PD event — an evening of food, drinks and music to raise funds for local police departments — will be 7 p.m. until midnight Friday, March 27, at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

Now in its fourth year, the popular event has raised about $135,000 since its inception and has grown every year. Last year alone, organizers sold 550 tickets and raised $65,000. Thirteen local police departments were the beneficiaries.

The evening will include food and drinks from Bluff City Grill, music and dancing, speakers, door prizes and a mustache contest. The mustache contest includes both men and women who either grow or create a mustache. Mustaches are judged in categories such as Most Creative, Most Growth and Best Overall.

Sponsors are crucial to Mustache March 4PD’s success, and having company employees grow or make mustaches in support of the event can be a great team-building exercise. Sponsorships are available at $150, $300, $1,500 and $3,000 levels. Sponsors can receive groups of tickets to the event, goodie bags, t-shirts and tickets for drinks. All sponsors have their logo displayed on the Mustache March website.

The program will include the presentation of the colors by the Alton Police Department honor guard. The national anthem will be performed by Jett Blackorby, son of Jerseyville police chief Brad Blackorby.

Speakers will include Detective Kris Fosdick and Sgt. Don Jacquin. Fosdisk was field training officer at the St. Louis County Police 3rd Precinct and she trained officer Blake Snyder. Jacquin was class supervisor at the police academy Snyder attended.

A concert by the popular local band The Glendale Riders will be the featured musical event.

Tickets are $25 each and are available at the Bluff City Grill. Appetizers, snacks and chances for door prizes are included with a ticket purchase.

Click Here to see more.