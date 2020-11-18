The Most Shazamed Songs Of All Time

Apple Music just released a list of the "100 Most Shazamed Songs of All Time".

November 18, 2020
Apple Music just released a list of the 100 Most Shazamed Songs of All Time.  "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I tops the list with 36.6 MILLION Shazams.  Here's the Top 10...

1.  "Dance Monkey",  Tones and I

2.  "Prayer in C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)",  Robin Schulz, Lilly Wood

3.  "Let Her Go",  Passenger

4.  "Wake Me Up",  Avicii

5.  "Lean On",  Major Lazer and DJ Snake

6.  "Thinking Out Loud",  Ed Sheeran

7.  "Cheap Thrills",  Sia

8.  "Somebody That I Used to Know",  Gotye

9.  "This Girl (Kungs vs. Cookin' on 3 Burners)",  Kungs and Cookin' on 3 Burners

10.  "Take Me to Church",  Hozier

Click Here to see more.

