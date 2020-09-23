The Most 'Ridiculous Biggest Things' In Each State
What are the RIDICULOUS BIGGEST THINGS in Missouri and Illinois?
Zippia.com posted a list of the most ridiculous "biggest thing" or world record that each state has bragging rights to. Here are the highlights...
1. Texas . . . world's largest "diaper cake." It's a baby shower thing where you build a fake cake out of diapers. A group in Texas did one with 24,900 diapers in 2018.
2. Colorado . . . largest gathering of people wearing fake mustaches.
3. Georgia . . . largest whoopee cushion. It's exactly 25 feet across.
4. Minnesota . . . largest collection of cow memorabilia.
5. Rhode Island . . . world's largest sock.
6. Kansas . . . largest serving of nachos.
7. Alabama . . . biggest bubblegum bubble ever blown. It was 20 inches wide.
8. Pennsylvania . . . world's largest Ouija board.
9. Arkansas . . . largest set of wind chimes.
10. Louisiana . . . largest voodoo doll.
And MISSOURI has the largest BBQ grilling lesson, while ILLINOIS boasts the most loop the loops in a Hot Wheels track.
