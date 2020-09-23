The Most 'Ridiculous Biggest Things' In Each State

What are the RIDICULOUS BIGGEST THINGS in Missouri and Illinois?

Zippia.com posted a list of the most ridiculous "biggest thing" or world record that each state has bragging rights to.  Here are the highlights...

1.  Texas . . . world's largest "diaper cake."  It's a baby shower thing where you build a fake cake out of diapers.  A group in Texas did one with 24,900 diapers in 2018.

2.  Colorado . . . largest gathering of people wearing fake mustaches.

3.  Georgia . . . largest whoopee cushion.  It's exactly 25 feet across.

4.  Minnesota . . . largest collection of cow memorabilia.

5.  Rhode Island . . . world's largest sock.

6.  Kansas . . . largest serving of nachos.

7.  Alabama . . . biggest bubblegum bubble ever blown.  It was 20 inches wide.

8.  Pennsylvania . . . world's largest Ouija board.

9.  Arkansas . . . largest set of wind chimes.

10.  Louisiana . . . largest voodoo doll.

And MISSOURI has the largest BBQ grilling lesson, while ILLINOIS boasts the most loop the loops in a Hot Wheels track.

