The Most Politically Influential Celebrities

October 29, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
There's a new study out on the influence of celebrities when it comes to voting, and there are a few interesting takeaways.

Among all voters, 36% said that LeBron James is the celebrity who's done the MOST to raise awareness and motivate people to vote.  Taylor Swift is second with 13%, The Rock is next at 9%, followed by Oprah at 6%.

And when asked to name the celebrity whose opinion they trusted the most regarding political or social issues, Tom Hanks came in first with 49%. The Rock is a close second at 45%, followed by Oprah (38%) and LeBron (32%).

For Democrats alone, the list is similar:  Oprah was #1 with 55% . . . followed by Hanks (53%), The Rock (47%) and LeBron (44%).

For Republicans, Kid Rock ranked as the most influential voice with 46% of the vote.  He was followed by Ted Nugent (43%), Hanks (42%) and The Rock (41%).

