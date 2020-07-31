The Most Overrated TV Show In Each State

What would you say is the most overrated show on TV? Someone looked at Google Trends to figure out the top answer in all 50 states. And at least one or two of these will probably anger you.

In all 50 states, the #1 answer was one of just NINE different shows. So, lots of overlap. And only one state has a unique show that wasn't #1 anywhere else. Here's the rundown...

1. "Parks and Recreation" is the MOST overrated show, according to this list at least. It's the top answer in eight states: Colorado . . . Kansas . . . Minnesota . . . MISSOURI . . . New Mexico . . . Ohio . . . Oregon . . . and Rhode Island.

2. "The Simpsons" is #1 in seven: Idaho . . . Mississippi . . . Nebraska . . . North Dakota . . . Oklahoma . . . Utah . . . and West Virginia.

3. "The Big Bang Theory". Also seven states: Delaware . . . Iowa . . . Maryland . . . New Hampshire . . . New Jersey . . . Vermont . . . and Wisconsin.

4. "The Walking Dead". Seven states: Alabama . . . Alaska . . . California . . . Connecticut . . . Hawaii . . . ILLINOIS . . . and Texas.

5. "Rick and Morty". Again, seven states: Arizona . . . Arkansas . . . Maine . . . Massachusetts . . . Montana . . . Nevada . . . and Wyoming

6. "Game of Thrones". Five states: Florida . . . Kentucky . . . New York . . . North Carolina . . . and Tennessee.

7. "Friends". Four states: Georgia . . . Indiana . . . South Dakota . . . and Washington.

8. "The Office". Four states: Louisiana . . . Michigan . . . Pennsylvania . . . and Virginia.

9. South Carolina is the only state where people think "Breaking Bad" is THE show that's way overhyped.

Overall, the most overrated show according to women was "Game of Thrones". And the most overrated show for men was "Friends".

