The Most Important Inventions Of All Time

October 21, 2020
We would have put RADIO a little higher on this list, but maybe we're biased.  A new survey ranked the 20 most important inventions of all time.  And radio just missed the Top 10 at #11.  Here are the top ten inventions in order...

1.  Electricity.  (Or technically, harnessing electricity.)

2.  The telephone.

3.  Vaccines.

4.  The lightbulb.

5.  The Internet.

6.  TV.

7.  Computers.

8.  Cars.

9.  Anesthesia. 

10.  Airplanes. 

