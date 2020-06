A new survey asked people to name the most "iconic" fashion item of all time, and the miniskirt came in first. Here's the full top 10...

1. Miniskirt.

2. "Little black dress."

3. Short shorts.

4. Denim jackets.

5. Platform shoes.

6. Bell bottoms.

7. Leather jackets.

8. Shoulder pads.

9. Knee-high boots.

10. Skinny jeans.

Click Here to see more.