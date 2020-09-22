The Most Embarrassing Things Each State Googles

Have you ever googled something, and immediately felt embarrassed by how STUPID your question was? Someone looked at Google Trends and found the most embarrassing thing each state googles more than anyone else.

Here are our 25 favorites, in alphabetical order...

1. California . . . "How to quit a job you just started."

2. Delaware . . . "Are aliens real?"

3. Florida . . . "How to get rid of a ghost."

4. Georgia . . . "Where is Africa?"

5. Illinois . . . "What do we breathe out?" (The short answer is carbon dioxide. But it really only makes up about 4% of what you're breathing out. The rest is mostly leftover nitrogen and oxygen.)

6. Indiana . . . "How is a baby made?"

7. Iowa . . . "How to get fired."

8. Kentucky . . . "How to become a vampire."

9. Louisiana . . . "Why do I sweat so much?"

10. Massachusetts . . . "Will Smith rap."

11. Michigan . . . "What am I good at?"

12. Mississippi . . . "Is the Earth round?"

13. Missouri . . . "How to FAKE being Sick"

14. Montana . . . "Nick Nolte."

15. Nebraska . . . "Smelly feet."

16. Nevada . . . "Guy Fieri."

17. New Hampshire . . . "What does Hampshire mean?" (It was named after Hampshire, England.)

18. New Jersey . . . "Weegee board," spelled W-E-E-G-E-E instead of O-U-I-J-A.

19. New Mexico . . . "Justin Bieber nudes."

20. New York . . . "Velour tracksuits."

21. Ohio . . . "Does my cat love me?" And in Texas, it's "Does my dog love me?"

22. Pennsylvania . . . "Nickelback concert."

23. South Dakota . . . "Dr. Phil."

24. Vermont . . . "Where is Canada?" (Vermont's entire northern border touches it.)

25. West Virginia . . . "Why is my poop green?"

