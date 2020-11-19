The Most Embarrassing Thanksgiving Google Search In Every State

Zippia just dug through Google searches from last Thanksgiving to find the most EMBARRASSING thing that multiple people in each state were searching for. People in Missouri are looking for "Thanksgiving Dad Jokes", while people in Illinois are wondering if they should serve "Turkey Or Ham".

Here are 10 others...

1. Alaska . . . where the top embarrassing search was "divorce lawyer."

2. California . . . "racist grandma." Also, Louisiana's was "racist family."

3. Pennsylvania . . . "how to win an argument."

4. Michigan . . . "how to treat food poisoning."

5. Tennessee . . . "can you cook turkey in the microwave?"

6. Mississippi . . . "mayo recipes."

7. North Dakota . . . "Taco Bell near me."

8. New Jersey . . . "can dogs eat cranberry sauce?"

9. Wisconsin . . . "what does it mean if your poop is green?"

10. Indiana . . . "how to unclog a toilet without a plunger."

