The Most Common Reason People Quit Their Jobs In Missouri

According to a new survey, 13% of people say they think about quitting their job DAILY. And 15% of people plan to quit by the end of the year.

Only 36% of people say they never really consider leaving their current job.

The survey also found the most common reason why people in every state in the U.S. quit their jobs. And the top reason in every state was one of these six...

1. Money.

2. An "unpleasant" work environment. (The top reason people in Missouri quit their jobs.)

3. A bad or unsupportive boss.

4. Disliking the work. (The top reason people in Illinois quit their jobs.)

5. To improve work-life balance.

6. No opportunity to advance.

