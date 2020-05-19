The Most Common Excuses

What EXCUSE are you using for not getting things done?

May 19, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Excuses

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

On an average day, how many times do you AVOID doing things?  A new poll found the average American comes up with six excuses a day for avoiding stuff.  That's 2,190 excuses a year.

Here are the five most common go-to excuses we like to use...

1.  "I'm too tired."

2.  "I can't really afford it."

3.  "I don't have enough time."

4.  "It's too much of a hassle."

5.  "I forgot."

The survey also asked people to name the top situations that require an excuse.

The most common things that need an excuse are not wanting to run errands . . . not wanting to exercise . . . not wanting to eat healthy . . . and stuff related to social events, like skipping them or showing up late. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
common
excuses
The Wake Up
most
Wake Up
Jen
Tim