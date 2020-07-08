The Most Anticipated "Life Moments"

A new survey asked people to name the top "life moments" they're excited for, or remember being excited for. And the top answers depend on how old you are.

(They defined Gen Z as ages 18 to 23 . . . Millennials, 24 to 39 . . . Gen Xers, 40 to 55 . . . and Baby Boomers, 56 and above.)

1. The top life moments for Gen Z are a three-way tie between traveling to new places . . . buying a house . . . and finishing school.

2. For Millennials, the top three are having kids . . . buying a house . . . and traveling.

3. For Gen X, it's having kids . . . getting married . . . and buying a house.

4. And for Baby Boomers, it's having kids . . . getting married . . . and watching your grandkids grow up. Boomers were also the only ones who put "retirement" in their top five.

