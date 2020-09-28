The Morning Habits That Help Us Wake Up

A new poll found it takes the average person an hour and a half to really wake up each morning. And Mondays are the hardest.

Here are the top five early-morning habits that help us WAKE UP...

1. Drinking coffee.

2. Brushing your teeth.

3. Taking a shower.

4. Washing your face with cold water.

5. Turning lights on.

6. Drinking a glass of water.

7. Watching TV.

8. Scrolling through social media.

9. Going for a walk.

10. Listening to music.

