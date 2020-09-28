The Morning Habits That Help Us Wake Up
What morning habit helps you WAKE UP?
September 28, 2020
A new poll found it takes the average person an hour and a half to really wake up each morning. And Mondays are the hardest.
Here are the top five early-morning habits that help us WAKE UP...
1. Drinking coffee.
2. Brushing your teeth.
3. Taking a shower.
4. Washing your face with cold water.
5. Turning lights on.
6. Drinking a glass of water.
7. Watching TV.
8. Scrolling through social media.
9. Going for a walk.
10. Listening to music.
