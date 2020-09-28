The Morning Habits That Help Us Wake Up

What morning habit helps you WAKE UP?

September 28, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
waking up

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new poll found it takes the average person an hour and a half to really wake up each morning.  And Mondays are the hardest.

Here are the top five early-morning habits that help us WAKE UP...

1.  Drinking coffee.

2.  Brushing your teeth.

3.  Taking a shower.

4.  Washing your face with cold water.

5.  Turning lights on.

6.  Drinking a glass of water.

7.  Watching TV.

8.  Scrolling through social media.

9.  Going for a walk.

10.  Listening to music. 

Click Here to see more.

Morning Habits That Help Us Wake Up.mp3

Tags: 
Y98
morning
Habits
help
US
wake
up
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim