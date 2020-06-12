The Most Common Lifestyle Changes People Make When They Become Parents

What lifestyle changes did you make when you became a parent?

June 12, 2020
According to a new survey, four out of five people say their lifestyle completely changed once they had kids.  Here are the eight most common ways...

1.  Stopped going out late.

2.  Made serious efforts to save money.

3.  Got a steady job.

4.  Saved to buy a house.

5.  Cut out irresponsible friends.

6.  Started going to the doctor more regularly.

7.  Started reading the ingredients on food labels.

8.  Moved out of the city.

The survey also found the majority of people started eating less junk food and stopped skipping meals once they became parents. 

