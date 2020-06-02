The Least-Sharable Things

What's the LEAST-SHARABLE thing you can think of?

June 2, 2020
toothbrush

2,000 people were asked to name the least-sharable things in life.  Meaning stuff you might not even share with your significant other.  Here's the Top 10...

1.  Your underwear.

2.  Your toothbrush.

3.  Razors.

4.  Social media passwords.

5.  Bathrooms.  (Like showering when someone else is on the toilet.)

6.  Pajamas.

7.  Your phone password.

8.  Your bank account information. 

9.  Towels.

10.  T-shirts. 

