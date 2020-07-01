The "Kinkiest" Names

An online "adult" store just released the results of a study where they looked at the first names of people who bought their KINKIEST products and figured out which names bought the most.

For men, the 10 kinkiest names are: Charlie . . . Mike . . . Ryan . . . Scott . . . Joe . . . David . . . Brandon . . . Sam . . . Fred . . . and Jordan.

And for women, the 10 kinkiest names are: Jessica . . . Liz . . . Hannah . . . Sarah . . . Karen . . . Alisha . . . Lily . . . Lisa . . . Louise . . . and Sophia.

Click Here to see more.