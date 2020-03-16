The Jobs At Risk For Coronavirus Exposure

The "New York Times" put together a study where they calculated every job's risk of coronavirus exposure based on two factors: Exposure to diseases, and physical closeness to others.

And the riskiest job is dental hygienist. They scored a 100 out of 100 on both exposure and closeness.

Most of the other highest risk jobs are also in the medical fields, from doctors and nurses to paramedics. The highest risk non-medical job is flight attendants.

The lowest risk jobs are loggers, artists, and writers.

Click Here to see more.