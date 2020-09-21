The Ig Nobel Prizes For 2020

The 30th annual Ig Nobel Prize awards were just handed out. If you're not familiar, those are awards that are given to the most ridiculous advances in science and other academic fields each year.

Here are some of this year's winners...

1. A team of archaeologists who studied whether knives made out of frozen human poop would be effective weapons. They weren't, for what it's worth.

2. Scientists who gave an alligator helium to see how it would affect the alligator's voice compared to how it affects human voices.

3. Research that found people who study insects are usually afraid of spiders.

4. An economics study that tried to connect a country's wealth inequality with its average amount of mouth-to-mouth kissing.

5. And a psychology study that tried to figure out a way to tell if someone's a narcissist by examining their eyebrows.

