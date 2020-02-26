The Hardest Things To Give Up For Lent

A new poll for Ash Wednesday asked 8,000 people to name the HARDEST things to give up for 40 days for Lent.

Here are the seven hardest things to give up...

1. Watching TV or using streaming services. 29% said it would be the hardest thing to give up. It was the #1 answer for every age group except 18- to 24-year-olds.

2. Caffeine, 19%.

3. Social networking, 11%. It was the #1 answer for young people. 24% of people between 18 and 24 said it would be the hardest, compared to just 7% of people over 55.

4. Chocolate, also 11% overall.

5. Soda, 7%.

6. Alcohol, 6%.

7. Fast food, 5%.

8% of people said they weren't sure which one of those things would be the hardest to give up. And 4% said they already abstain from all of them.

