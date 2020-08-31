The Greatest Spoof Movies
Are these really the greatest SPOOF movies?
August 31, 2020
The movie "Airplane!" turned 40 this summer, so Britain's "Independent" newspaper put together a list of the 10 greatest SPOOF movies.
Here's the list:
1. "Blazing Saddles", 1974
2. "Airplane!", 1980
3. "Young Frankenstein", 1974
4. "This Is Spinal Tap", 1984
5. "Monty Python and the Holy Grail", 1975
6. "Shaun of the Dead", 2004
7. "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!", 1988
8. "The Rutles: All You Need Is Cash", 1978
9. "Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid", 1982
10. "Love at First Bite", 1979
