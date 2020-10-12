The Greatest Albums Of The 1980s

TThe U2 album "Joshua Tree" topped a list of the greatest '80s albums. "Brothers in Arms" by Dire Straits was second, followed by the Stone Roses' self-titled album. Here are the Top 10...

1. U2, "The Joshua Tree"

2. Dire Straits, "Brothers in Arms"

3. The Stone Roses, "The Stone Roses"

4. Michael Jackson, "Thriller"

5. Guns N' Roses, "Appetite for Destruction"

6. The Human League, "Dare"

7. The Smiths, "The Queen Is Dead"

8. Paul Simon, "Graceland"

9. ABC, "The Lexicon of Love"

10. Prince, "Purple Rain

