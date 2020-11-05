The Germiest Surfaces At The Grocery Store

What do you think is the highest-risk thing you touch at the grocery store when it comes to the virus and other germs?

Researchers went to 24 different stores and swabbed stuff to see how dirty everything was. And the big surprise was that shopping cart handles AREN'T that bad. But this other spot was pretty filthy...

1. Credit card pin pads. They're the germiest surface, because everyone uses them and they're not wiped down enough. So have your hand sanitizer ready when you pay.

2. The handles on shopping baskets. Probably because they're not being wiped down as much as the handles on carts.

3. The front of your shopping cart. People touch the front edge to pull or push their cart. And it's not wiped down as much as the handle is.

4. Freezer door handles. Again, lots of people grab them, and they're not wiped down.

5. The baby seat in shopping carts. That plastic flap part didn't have very many germs. Probably because it's wiped down fairly often. And not that many people touch it.

6. The handle of your shopping cart. Again, not as bad because it's one of the spots employees wipe down the most. And customers sometimes do it too.

