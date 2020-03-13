The Correct Viewing Order Of The James Bond Movies

March 13, 2020
James Bond

Someone at ScreenCrush.com has put together a list of the James Bond movies you should see . . . in what order . . . for the best overview of the franchise.

For example, "Dr. No" was the first Bond movie in 1962, but it wasn't an origin story, and later 007 movies had a younger version of the character.  So, they re-shuffled the movies, and highlighted the best . . . leaving out the "crummy Bonds."

These 10 of the 24 movies . . . in this order . . . takes Bond "from rookie spy to emotionally- and physically-scarred veteran."  You'll get a taste of all six Bonds, and walk away with a very good sense of the series.

1.  "Casino Royale", 2006 . . . "Although it came some 40-odd years into the franchise, it makes the best possible cinematic introduction to James Bond."

2.  "Dr. No", 1962 . . . "There are also basically no gadgets in this one, which helps ease the transition from Casino Royale."

3.  "From Russia with Love", 1963 . . . "The focus on the Soviet Union and Cold War tradecraft all make this an obvious choice for an early part of your viewing."

4.  "Goldfinger", 1964 . . . "The tone and the style really make the most sense when viewed back-to-back-to-back with the first two Connery films."

5.  "On Her Majesty's Secret Service", 1969 . . . "The lone Bond adventure starring Australian model turned actor George Lazenby . . . There's an intensity to the movie's fights and chases that's on another level."

6.  "The Living Daylights", 1987 . . . "The best pairing with the intense, melancholic 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' is actually Timothy Dalton's first Bond . . . They're both relatively serious affairs with few gadgets or quips.  "They both emphasize athletic stunts and practical effects, and there's a clear kinship between Lazenby's Bond and Dalton's."

7.  "The Spy Who Loved Me", 1977 . . . "Once the darker Bonds are out of the way, it's time to lighten up . . . and nobody played a fun Bond better than Roger Moore."

8.  "Moonraker", 1979 . . . "If you're going to watch one movie to capture just how bugnuts crazy the Bond franchise got by the end of the 1970s, you won't find a more illuminating example than this . . . Moonraker owes more to Road Runner cartoons than Cold War espionage . . . [and] the series is almost indistinguishable from Austin Powers at this point."

9.  "GoldenEye", 1995 . . . "GoldenEye works best near the end of this kind of marathon, with all the accumulated misbehavior of the previous Bonds lingering in your mind."

10.  "Skyfall", 2012 . . . "Skyfall works as a lovely summation of the entire franchise.  Although he's just a few years removed from Casino Royale, Daniel Craig's Bond looks like a hollowed-out shell of his formerly youthful self."

