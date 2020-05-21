The Big Events We Have Missed During Lockdown

A new survey found the average person has missed FOUR BIG events during the quarantine lockdown. Here are the eight most common events we've missed...

1. Birthday parties. 64% of us have missed at least one of them.

2. Weddings, 49%.

3. Graduation ceremonies, 49%.

4. Baby showers, 47%.

5. Graduation parties, 47%.

6. Funerals, 44%.

7. Anniversary parties, 43%.

8. Divorce parties, 28%.

The survey also found we've been to an average of five VIRTUAL parties since the lockdown began. And birthdays top that list as well.

The top virtual events we've attended are birthday parties . . . baby showers . . . anniversaries . . . graduations . . . and weddings.

