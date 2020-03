The Best TV Shows With At Least 100 Episodes To Binge-Watch

Thrillist.com has put together a list of the best TV shows with AT LEAST 100 episodes that are available for streaming.

1. "Adventure Time", 2010-2018, 283 episodes . . . available on Hulu.

2. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", 2013-present, 137 episodes . . . available on Hulu.

3. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", 1997-2003, 144 episodes . . . available on Hulu.

4. "Cheers", 1982-1993, 273 episodes . . . available on CBS All Access, Hulu, and Netflix.

5. "Chopped", 2009-present, 543 episodes . . . available on Hulu.

6. "Community", 2008-2015, 110 episodes . . . available on Hulu now, and both Hulu and Netflix beginning on April 1st.

7. "ER", 1994-2018, 331 episodes . . . available on Hulu.

8. "Frasier", 1993-2004, 264 episodes . . . available on CBS All Access and Hulu.

9. "Gilmore Girls", 2000-2007, 153 episodes . . . available on Netflix.

10. "Gossip Girl", 2007-2012, 121 episodes . . . available on Netflix.

