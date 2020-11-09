The Best Thanksgiving Movies Of All Time
Are these really the BEST Thanksgiving movies EVER?
November 9, 2020
MovieWeb just came out with a list of the BEST Thanksgiving movies of all time. Here they are in no particular order...
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Dutch
- Rocky
- The Blind Side
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- You've Got Mail
- Home For the Holidays
- Grumpy Old Men
- Scent of A Woman
- Avalon
- Hannah and Her Sisters
- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
- The Big Chill
- The War At Home
- Addams Family Values
- Funny People
Click Here to see more.