The Best Thanksgiving Movies Of All Time

Are these really the BEST Thanksgiving movies EVER?

November 9, 2020
The Wake Up with Jen and Tim
Thanksgiving movie

MovieWeb just came out with a list of the BEST Thanksgiving movies of all time.  Here they are in no particular order...

- Planes, Trains and Automobiles

- Dutch

- Rocky

- The Blind Side

- Paul Blart: Mall Cop

- You've Got Mail

- Home For the Holidays

- Grumpy Old Men

- Scent of A Woman

- Avalon

- Hannah and Her Sisters

- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

- The Big Chill

- The War At Home

- Addams Family Values

- Funny People

